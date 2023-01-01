Nick Cannon on having more children: 'God decides when we're done'

Nick Cannon has teased the possibility of having more children.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview last week, the television personality was asked whether he was open to the idea of expanding his brood further.

Nick announced the birth of his twelfth child, Halo Marie, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, in December last year.

"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he replied. "I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

The star also shared his thoughts on managing family time with work.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," the 42-year-old explained. "Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling."

He continued, "As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal - to be the best parents we could possibly be - that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nick expressed his gratitude for being in a position to offer his children a prosperous future.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could (call)," he added. "If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability."

In recent years, Nick has hit headlines for fathering children with multiple partners. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden, six, daughter Powerful Queen, two, and five-month-old son Rise with Brittany Bell; and twin boys Zion and Zillion, 20 months, and three-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick is also a father to a seven-month-old son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and a five-month-old daughter called Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Sadly, Nick and Alyssa’s son Zen died at the age of five months in December 2021 following a battle with cancer.