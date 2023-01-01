Bill Murray and Claire Foy left stranded outside SAG Awards

Bill Murray, Claire Foy, and Rooney Mara were blocked from entering the SAG Awards.

Videos posted to Twitter from the 2023 SAG Awards held on Sunday night by Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh, showed hundreds of guests supposedly left stranded outside the event while the show began.

According to the videos, a fire marshal blocked the entrance to the Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles, awards show as it kicked off, leaving attendees waiting for the green light to enter midway through.

“The Fire Marshal is not letting movie stars inside the #SAGAwards. Even Bill Murray has to wait,” one video was captioned. “This is madness!”

Murray, Foy, and Mara were amongst those waiting in line for entry to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with another post detailing, “Total chaos at the #SAGAwards as Claire Foy and Rooney Mara are not being allowed inside the ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel - they’re told they need to wait for the Fire Marshal to let them (and hundreds of other guests) inside.”

Claire and Rooney were allowed inside in time to make their appearance onstage alongside Jessie Buckley. The trio presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role together - which went to Ke Huy Quan for his work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“This moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change,” Ke shared in his award acceptance speech, via Variety. “When I stepped away from acting it was because there were so few opportunities.”

The Everything Everywhere star marked the first Asian male film winner at the SAG Awards.