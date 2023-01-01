Jessica Chastain takes tumble at 2023 SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain tripped on her dress while walking up to the SAG Awards podium.

The George & Tammy star was named the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series at the 2023 SAG Awards held on Sunday night, for her performance in the Paramount show.

While walking up to the podium to accept her award, Jessica was caught tripping on her fuchsia dress.

“It reminds me of when I was in college Philip Seymour Hoffman came to speak to my class and he told us all of his frustrating stories about auditions and he encouraged us to keep going even if it felt like no one was watching us,” she revealed in her acceptance speech, via Page Six. “And at the end of the talk he said, ‘I look forward to working with each of you,’ and it really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being.”

The actress continued, “A few years later it became true when I had the opportunity to do a play with him and I’m telling this story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is…

“Everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors I get to meet, keep going. You’re one job away, I look forward to working with you and I’ll see you on set and I love you.”

Jessica’s award marked the only SAG trophy won for George & Tammy at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles event. She won out over fellow nominees Emily Blunt (for The English), Julia Garner (for Inventing Anna), Niecy Nash Betts (for Dahmer), and Amanda Seyfried (for The Dropout).