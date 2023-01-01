Michelle Yeoh drops F-bomb as she accepts best actress SAG Award

Michelle Yeoh dropped an F-bomb as she accepted the best actress prize at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star beat Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler and Ana de Armas to win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Upon accepting the honour, the 60-year-old actress addressed the audience and expressed her gratitude and emphasised the importance of perseverance.

"SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here, everyone of you know the journey, the roller-coaster ride, the ups and downs. But importantly, we never give up. I thank you for your love, for your support because I know I'm up against titans, rightly so," she shared.

After pausing for a moment, Yeoh turned away in tears and exclaimed, "S**t!"

Despite her emotional state, the actress laughed and dropped the F-bomb while the crowd applauded.

Yeoh also gave a shout-out to Sally Field, by saying, "Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me. Sally Field, you said all the right things. We're here because we love what we do and we'll never stop doing this because we really, really love it. But thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this."

Yeoh's win is a significant milestone for Asian representation in film, with her becoming the first Asian best actress winner. It also marks the second time an Asian woman has won a film acting prize, following South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung's win for her role in Minari in 2021.

Yeoh took home two awards on Sunday as the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once won the ensemble prize.

The 29th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.