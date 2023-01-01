Hayden Panettiere breaks silence on brother Jansen Panettiere's death

Hayden Panettiere and her family have paid tribute to Jansen Panettiere following his sudden death.

Jansen died on 19 February at the age of 28, and in a statement to ABC News on Monday, his family revealed he died from an enlarged heart.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," said the family, including his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister Hayden, 33.

They also paid tribute to the late actor, who was known for roles in Even Stevens, Ice Age: The Meltdown and The Walking Dead.

"Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the family continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

They went on to thank those who had offered them love and support as they "navigate this unthinkable loss" and ask for privacy while they mourn Jansen.

"We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever," they concluded.

The medical examiner has not publicly announced a cause of death for Jansen.