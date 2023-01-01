Jon Gries explains why Aubrey Plaza appeared 'annoyed' at SAGs

Jon Gries has explained what really happened with Aubrey Plaza onstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

While speaking to Page Six for an interview published on Monday, The White Lotus actor responded to speculation about his co-star Aubrey's behaviour while onstage as the cast accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

While fans viewing the televised awards show noticed that Aubrey seemed "annoyed", Jon assured in his interview that the actress was being her usual sardonic self.

Jon recalled that Aubrey was "being blocked by 15 people" on the SAG Awards stage, so he told her to "look to the front".

He then added, "You might want to fix that first," referring to the underboob peeking out from her Michael Kors dress.

The actor recounted Aubrey mouthing "Jesus Christ" in response and said she was "just being funny".

He explained, "I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing... That's her humour - She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that's her biting wit."

He also revealed that he texted Aubrey the next morning, upset that their exchange had turned into a "creepy moment".

He asked, "You weren't really upset?", to which Aubrey replied, "No! Not at all!"

Jon also shot down the theory that Aubrey was upset at not getting a chance to speak at the podium, sharing the cast knew beforehand that F. Murray Abraham would speak on their behalf.

"We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to. He's F. Murray Abraham!" Jon said. "He's a frigging legend."