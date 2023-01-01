Keke Palmer welcomes first baby with Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have welcomed their first child together.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Nope star announced that she and her boyfriend had welcomed their first baby together on Saturday.

Keke and Darius named the boy Leodis Andrellton Jackson, and nicknamed him Leo.

"Hey Son!" the actress captioned a series of photos and videos featuring herself, Darius, and Leo. "Only 48hrs of being parents!"

She continued, "Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, Someone by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God... Born during Black History Month, with a name to match."

Keke, 29, first publicly confirmed rumours that she was pregnant in December last year during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

"I want to set the record straight - I am (pregnant)," she told viewers. "I'm so excited, guys."

Gushing about how "beyond blessed" she felt to announce her pregnancy, she added, "I'm gonna be a mom!"