Courteney Cox receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Friends actress was presented with the 2,750th star as part of a ceremony staged in Los Angeles on Monday.

Addressing the crowd, Courteney insisted receiving her very own star was a "surreal" experience.

"This is just really surreal, because I'm from Birmingham, Alabama, and the only time that you see your name on a sidewalk is if you did it yourself with a stick and the wet cement," she joked.

As part of her speech, Courteney thanked her longtime partner Johnny McDaid and 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette for their support.

Elsewhere, two of the 58-year-old's Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, joined her on the stage to praise her achievements as an actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

"We're very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family. Your sisters. (Courteney) instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another," gushed Jennifer. "Those wise words have stayed with me - I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day."

Meanwhile, Lisa credited Courteney with establishing the close bond between the cast of Friends, which also included Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

"I really believe that it was that, and Courteney doing that, that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say it, the history of television," she smiled. "We just want to say that we're deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."