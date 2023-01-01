Jeremy Renner doing 'whatever it takes' to recover from snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has updated fans on his recovery following his snowplough accident.

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the Hawkeye star shared a recovery workout video in which he pedalled a stationary exercise bike with one leg. He had to use a pole-like tool to help him spin the pedals around.

He wrote atop the video: "Whatever it takes."

In a follow-up post, Jeremy explained that he was focussing on "mental recovery too", captioning a photo of himself holding The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo by a fireplace.

The Avengers actor was clearing snow near his home in Reno, Nevada on 1 January when his snowplough ran over him, leading to "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries" and more than 30 broken bones.

Jeremy was airlifted to the hospital following the accident and underwent surgery. He is now recovering at home with the help of physical therapists.

It was revealed in late January that Jeremy, 52, was trying to save his nephew when he was run over by his PistonBully machine.

"He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully," reads a report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. "He was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."