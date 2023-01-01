Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola engaged

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are reportedly engaged.



According to People, the actors have taken their relationship to the next level after two years of dating. They have yet to comment on the reports.



The couple first met on the set of Mad Men in 2015, but were not romantically linked until 2020.



In March 2022, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple for the first time, attending both Mercedes-Benz's Academy Awards viewing party and Vanity Fair's annual afterparty. They both appeared in the movie Confess, Fletch last year.



Although Jon likes to keep his private life under wraps, he revealed in an interview with The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 he could imagine settling down someday.



"This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable," he shared. "I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable. It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of."



The 51-year-old said he was "very much" in love and the relationship "opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."



Jon was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt between 1997 and 2015.