Alec Baldwin hit with another lawsuit over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin is being sued by three Rust crew members over the shooting incident in October 2021.

According to court documents obtained by Deadline, Rust crew members Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin, and Reese Price have filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film's producers over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Filed on Friday in the First Judicial District Court of Santa Fe County, they accused Baldwin and producers of "negligent and reckless conduct" on set. They also claimed that the actor pulled the trigger on the prop firearm that killed Hutchins - a claim Baldwin has repeatedly denied.

"On October 21, 2021, Defendant Alexander R Baldwin Ill fired a Colt 45 revolver towards the crew on the set of the movie Rust, killing the film's Director of Photography - Halyna Hutchins - and injuring Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin, and Reese Price (Plaintiffs)," the complaint reads. "These injuries were caused by Defendants' failure to follow industry safety rules. Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film."

Addiego, Curtin, and Price, who were present during the incident, alleged, "On his third draw, Defendant Baldwin cocked the hammer of the revolver with the trigger pulled and fired it towards the crew striking Hutchins, and injuring Plaintiffs... The sound from the live discharge inside the small church was deafening, causing Plaintiffs to suffer blast injuries..."

The suit requested "compensatory and punitive damages, jointly and severally" for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits related to the incident. He recently pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges over Hutchins' death.