Zachary Quinto to lead Wolf medical drama pilot

Zachary Quinto has been tapped to lead the pilot of upcoming medical drama Wolf.

Variety announced on Tuesday the Star Trek Beyond actor had been cast in the lead role of Warner Bros Television and NBC’s planned medical drama, titled Wolf.

The broadcaster first ordered a pilot for the series in January.

Zachary would portray Dr. Oliver Wolf in the show - a neurologist heading a team of interns who “explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health,” according to the official logline.

Inspired by Oliver Sacks’s books - The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars - the show was written and would be executive produced by Michael Grassi. Lee Toland has signed on to direct and executive produce.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman have agreed to executive produce for Berlanti Productions, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate would executive produce for Fabel Entertainment, while Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Will Tennant have signed on to executive produce for The Imaginarium.