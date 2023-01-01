Diego Calva to star in On Swift Horses

Diego Calva has been cast in 'On Swift Horses'.

The 30-year-old actor will be joined in an all-star ensemble by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter and Sasha Calle in the film from director Daniel Minahan.

The movie is based on the novel by Shannon Pufahl and follows newlyweds Muriel (Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Poulter) who are starting a new life after he returns home from the Korean War.

However, their stability is threatened by the arrival of Lee's charismatic young brother Julius (Elordi) – a wayward gambler who is hiding a secret – and a dangerous love triangle is soon formed.

Diego has teased that he and Elordi will share some "pretty hot scenes" together in the movie.

The 'Babylon' star said: "It was so cool to work with him. He's obsessed with photography, he's obsessed with old plays.

"He loves Tennessee Williams, he loves Chekhov. He's not the guy you maybe think he is. He's such a cool actor. He's just amazing. I feel very proud."

Diego continued: "I don't know if I can say this but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie... You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie."

The Mexican star is looking forward to working on another Hollywood project before returning to make films in his home country.

He said: "I feel very proud. It's my second lead character in an American movie.

"Daniel Minahan, the director, he directed shows like 'Game of Thrones', 'House of Cards', he directed 'Six Feet Under', one of my favourite shows. And I'm acting with Jacob Elordi, with Daisy Edgar-Jones, with Sasha Calle also. Let's see what happens.

"And after that, go back to Mexico and make movies there."