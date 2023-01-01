The Weeknd lands first lead role in feature film

The Weeknd has been cast as the lead in a feature film for the first time.

A representative for the Blinding Lights hitmaker told Billboard on Tuesday that he had been cast to lead his first feature film alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

In addition to his starring role, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, co-wrote the as-yet-untitled movie with his producing partner Reza Fahim and the film's director Trey Edward Shults.

Tesfaye and Fahim will produce, while Waves filmmaker Shults and Wednesday star Ortega will executive produce.

And that's not all - the music superstar will also score the film with his frequent collaborator, producer Oneohtrix Point Never.

Chayse Irvin has joined the production as director of photography, and Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss as producers.

The Weeknd previously made a brief appearance as himself in 2019's Uncut Gems and he will soon be seen leading the HBO TV series The Idol with Lily-Rose Depp. He created the show, which will air later this year, with Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson and will play self-help guru/cult leader Tedros.

The untitled movie project, which has begun shooting in Los Angeles, will mark his first leading role in a feature.