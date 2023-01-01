Jenny McCarthy reveals son's debut single was inspired by 'crush' Selena Gomez

Jenny McCarthy has revealed that her son Evan Asher's new single was inspired by his celebrity crush Selena Gomez.

During an appearance on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, The Masked Singer judge opened up about It Doesn't Matter, the single her 20-year-old son dropped in February.

Jenny revealed that the song was written for Evan's celebrity crush Selena Gomez.

"This is the story, and I'll make it quick," the television personality recalled. "His heart got broken by his girlfriend, his girlfriend cheated on him. And so he was devastated, and he's such a big-hearted loving teddy bear, he mourned and put all of his love into this love song for this crush that he's had forever, which is Selena Gomez."

"And he wrote these beautiful lyrics, and he called me in the room and said, 'Would take a look at this love song I wrote for Selena Gomez?' And I'm like, 'Those are nice little words, I love that, that was very sweet. Patted him on the head and left."

Jenny continued, referencing her husband Donnie Wahlberg, "The next thing I know, Donnie said, 'I'm gonna have him sing to this song,' and I'm like, 'Really? He sings like me, though.'...

"The next thing you know, my ex-husband, who shoots music videos, said, 'Let me put a music video together.' And voila, he posted his first song, called It Doesn't Matter."

Jenny shares Evan with her actor/director ex-husband John Asher, to whom she was married between 1999 and 2005.