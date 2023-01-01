Michael B. Jordan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael B. Jordan has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Creed actor was presented with the 2,751st star as part of a ceremony staged in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Addressing the crowd, Michael insisted he was "extremely humbled and grateful" to be recognised by officials at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"It's not lost on me how special this moment is and what this represents to our community. So, from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you," he said. "Growing up in Newark, New Jersey, the idea of receiving an honour like this was like a dream. But I've always been a dream chaser and never been afraid of hard work."

Michael went on to note that he was determined to fully soak in the moment.

"When you're constantly on a journey, (you) very rarely stop and smell the roses and take in the moments," the 36-year-old continued. "I'm always moving on to the next thing (with) this fleeting feeling of time slipping away from me... For the first time in a really long time, I'm taking this moment in. Thank you."

Elsewhere in the ceremony, guest speaker Jonathan Majors compared his Creed III co-star's journey to Hollywood success to the Labours of Hercules.

"At the end (of the myth), he goes 12 rounds and the gods come down and they take him to Mount Olympus, and he transforms from man to deity from, temporary to eternal," he commented. "Today, brother, you go from man to god. You sit amongst Olympus. And I honour you... you deserve it."

Meanwhile, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler gushed that he was "incredibly thankful" for his bond with Michael.

"It's been a ride of a lifetime," the filmmaker smiled of his frequent collaborator. "This decade, working with this guy and watching him blossom into the phenomenal global talent that he is, the filmmaker he is, and knowing our relationship can be the blueprint (has been inspiring)."