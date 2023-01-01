Prince Harry used to 'get into trouble' with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over British phrases

Prince Harry used to "get into trouble" with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over his use of British phrases when they were first dating.



During The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, host Stephen shared a previously unseen clip from his interview with the British royal in January in which he agreed to take part in a Q&A segment called The Colbert Questionert.



To begin, Harry revealed his favourite sandwich is a "cheese and ham toastie with Dijon mustard on top" before clarifying to the American audience that a "toastie machine" is another name for "panini press".



"I have to be so careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the Britishisms, it's very different. Got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship," he smiled.



Harry also joked he finds the word "fanny" was to be "most upsetting" because it has different meanings in different countries.



Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex named his wife Meghan as his "favourite smell" and admitted he is scared of snakes.



"I don't like sharks but at least they're contained to the ocean. Snakes can get anywhere," the 38-year-old explained.



To conclude, Harry listed the words "freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love" to describe how he foresees the rest of his life.