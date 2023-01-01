Jena Malone reveals she was sexually assaulted while making The Hunger Games

Jena Malone has claimed she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker while making The Hunger Games franchise.

The actress, who began playing Johanna Mason in the franchise in 2013's Catching Fire, posted a photo on Instagram of her in a field in France after wrapping the concluding film, Mockingjay - Part 2, in 2015.

In the accompanying caption, she revealed she has always felt mixed emotions about her time making the movies because of the alleged incident.

"Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with , I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play. A swirling mix of emotions im only now just learning to sort thru (sic)," she wrote.

"I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty," the 38-year-old continued. "It's been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I'm ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt. Lots of love to you survivors out there (sic)."

The Neon Demon star added that she has worked hard to heal and to make peace with the person "who violated me" through restorative justice but the process is "so slow and non linear".

Jena's co-star Willow Shields, who played Primrose Everdeen in the franchise, replied in the comments, "This post has me at a loss of words. I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena (heart emoji)."

Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson, the franchise's leading stars, have yet to comment on her allegation.