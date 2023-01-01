Busy Philipps to play Regina George's mum in Mean Girls movie musical

Busy Philipps has been cast as Regina George's mum in the movie adaptation of the Mean Girls stage musical.

The Dawson's Creek actress has signed up to play Mrs. George - the role originated by Amy Poehler in the 2004 teen classic - in the upcoming Paramount movie, according to Deadline.

She will star alongside Reneé Rapp as her onscreen daughter Regina, the role she played in the Broadway musical, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis Ian, and The Office's Jenna Fischer as Cady's mother.

Busy shared the casting news on her Instagram Stories and added, "Reader, She cried. (From happiness for once)."

Tina Fey, who penned the 2004 movie and the book of the 2018 stage musical, is writing the film adaptation with lyricist Nell Benjamin, and is also reprising her role as teacher Ms. Norbury.

Busy, who currently stars in the TV series Girls5eva, which is produced by Tina, added on Instagram, "The Tina Fey universe IS so real and omg how did I end up in it? I'm grateful every day for her friendship and support."

The cast of the movie musical is rounded out by Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels and Tim Meadows, who is returning to play Principal Duval.

The project, to be directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., will premiere on the Paramount+ platform.