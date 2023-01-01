Ray J files to dismiss divorce from Princess Love again

Ray J has asked a judge to throw out his divorce from his estranged wife Princess Love once again.



The singer and reality TV star filed a petition to end their marriage in October 2021, however, it appears they are now giving their relationship another shot.



According to TMZ, the 42-year-old submitted documents to a court in Los Angeles on Wednesday asking for a judge to throw out his earlier petition.



Ray, full name William Ray Norwood Jr., and Princess sparked reconciliation rumours in January when they celebrated his 42nd birthday in Las Vegas with their children. He later declared on Instagram that he had to get his wife back.



"HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH. I LOVE MY FAMILY!!" he wrote. "Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! - Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!! GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING!! - STAY TUNED!! THIS NEW WAVE IM ON IS LIT IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS!! - #HAPPYBDAYRAYj - NEW START - NEW GOALS!! - NEW YEAR (sic)."



This marks the third time the pair has initiated and then dismissed divorce proceedings. Princess filed for divorce in May 2020 but then dismissed her petition that July after they reconciled. Ray then filed documents to end their marriage that September before agreeing to call off the divorce in March.



The singer married Princess in 2016 and they share two children - Melody Love, four, and Epik Ray, three.