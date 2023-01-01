Ice-T reflects on friendship with late Law & Order: SVU co-star Richard Belzer

Ice-T has reflected on his "close friendship" with late co-star Richard Belzer.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the rapper/actor shared his sadness over the death of his longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit colleague, who passed away on 19 February at the age of 78.

Noting how he and Richard "clicked really quickly", Ice-T - real name Tracy Marrow - went on to share some of his favourite memories of the actor, who played Detective John Munch.

"It's hard to talk about Belzer without being funny," he smiled. "Belzer got me real quick. He says, 'Ice-T, you're going to be my partner. You know what I look for in a script?' I'm like, 'What?' He goes, 'Days off.'"

Ice-T also told host Jimmy another story about the moment he and Richard cemented their friendship.

"He said, 'We're both nightclub entertainers. We both don't like working late, and we don't like working much. Me and you will be great partners,'" the 65-year-old remembered. "I said, 'Well Belzer, you're Jewish and I'm Black, so if the Klan come, I just gotta outrun you.' I love Belzer, man."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ice-T insisted he has no plans to retire from portraying Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is currently in its 24th season.

"Imma stay on until the wheels fall off," he declared. "Black people don't jump off boats, especially when they're still floating, you understand?"