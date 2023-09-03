Lea Michele's Broadway show Funny Girl sets closing date

Lea Michele has announced an extended run for her Broadway show Funny Girl.

During a Thursday appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Funny Girl star revealed the Broadway show has been extended, but would play for the last time on 3 September 2023.

Lea had originally signed on to lead the production until June, but told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest she extended her run because she was “having the time of her life”.

She continued, “I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York. But I’m having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience…

“We’re (fellow cast members Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes) going to see this until the end.”

Funny Girl follows Fanny Brice (Lea) as she dreams of life onstage despite being told she’d never make it. The musical comedy includes the songs Don’t Rain on My Parade, I’m the Greatest Star, and People.

The new closing date marks almost one year after Lea joined the cast.

The Funny Girl revival opened in April 2022 with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, but Beanie exited in August and Lea took on the role in September.

By their last curtain call, the Broadway revival would have played 599 performances and 30 previews.

Variety reports when the show closes on Broadway, it will embark on a tour of 30 North American cities, starting in Providence, Rhode Island.