Kourtney Kardashian dismisses pregnancy speculation

Kourtney Kardashian has shut down speculation that she is expecting her fourth child.



After a fan commented on the Poosh founder's recent Instagram post asking whether she was pregnant, Kourtney responded that she was not.



The television personality and entrepreneur replied by explaining that her journey with in vitro fertilisation (IVF) is responsible for the perceived change in her appearance.



"The after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much)," she responded.



Kourtney continued, "Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"



She previously shut down similar rumours in August 2021 and December 2021, and has spoken out about attempting to expand her blended family with husband Travis Barker through IVF.



The 43-year-old stopped the IVF process last year because the medication she was being given put her "literally into menopause" and "depression".



"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us," she said on The Kardashians.



Kourtney shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis Barker has two kids - Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.