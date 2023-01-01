John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu to lead Grand Death Lotto

John Cena, Simu Liu, and Awkwafina have been cast in the upcoming action-comedy Grand Death Lotto.



Amazon Studios announced on Thursday that the trio will lead Paul Feig's latest movie, which will be released on Prime Video.



Grand Death Lotto is set in the very near future where there is a Grand Lottery in California. However, winning the jackpot isn't exactly a blessing - if the winner is killed before sundown, their murderer can claim their prize.



When Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket, she must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (John Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize.



Liu, reuniting with his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina, will portray Noel's protection rival Louis Lewis, who also wants to get Katie to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.



"Grand Death Lotto is the kind of original idea audiences have been craving, and there's no one better than the endlessly talented Paul Feig to steer the ship," said Head of Amazon and MGM Studios Jennifer Salke in a statement. "We can't wait to watch John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu bring this fun, action-packed script to life for our Prime Video customers around the world."



Feig added, "I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity. This lotto will make winners of us all."



The Bridesmaids filmmaker is directing from a script by Rob Yescombe. He will also produce the project, while Cena will executive produce.



Production on Grand Death Lotto is scheduled to begin next week. No release date has been set for the film.