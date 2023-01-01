Glenn Close starring in The Summer Book adaptation

Glenn Close is to star in 'The Summer Book'.

The 75-year-old actress has boarded the cast of the movie adaptation of Tove Jansson's novel alongside Norwegian star Anders Danielsen Lie.

Charlie McDowell will direct and produce for Case Study Films, the production company he co-founded with his wife Lily Collins and film producer Alex Orlovsky.

'The Summer Book' recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of its original print publication and tells of a young girl and her grandmother as they spend a summer on a tiny island in the Gulf of Finland.

Production on the project will begin this summer in Finland.

McDowell said: "I'm deeply honoured to be adapting one of my favourite novels, Tove Jansson's 'The Summer Book', and to film in Finland, the beautiful country in which this story is based.

"It's long been a dream of mine to work with Glenn Close. I've long admired her thoughtfulness, immense versatility, and deeply captivating presence both on the stage and on screen."

He added: "I first discovered Anders Danielsen Lie from his brilliant collaborations with Joachim Trier and he's quickly become one of my favourite actors out of Scandinavia. I can't imagine a more magnificent duo to collaborate with on this film."

Tove's niece Sophia Jansson said: "'The Summer Book' is dear to many readers around the world. It is my favourite of Tove Jansson's books, and it holds a very special place in my heart.

"Every word of it ushers in vivid childhood memories of my beloved grandmother – her voice, her way of relating to and moving around the island. Seeing that story finally come alive on the big screen will be fantastic and moving on a deeply personal level."