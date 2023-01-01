NEWS Idris Elba: 'We have got the world as our stage' Newsdesk Share with :





Idris Elba popped into Magic Radio this week to catch up with Harriet Scott and Emma B who are presenting the Magic Radio Breakfast Show next week.



Chatting about his new film Luther: The Fallen Sun the actor talked about his hope for the character in the future and its comparison to Bond.



“The Bond series is an incredible staple to the UK and the world right, but Luther could take up some of that real estate” commented Idris. “It is not about espionage, but it is about how to catch them. I think Luther tends to be a little bit more relatable, you know grounded. You know guys that creep from under your bed… this film has certainly taken it a little more cyber if you like with Andy Serkis’s character.”



The actor revealed that the movie was ‘a long time coming’ but that he was really ‘proud of the whole team’ and was looking forward to what might come next. “Hopefully it is the beginning of the new chapter. Sounds corny, but you know we have gone from television, we have gone as far as we can and now, we have got the world as our stage. Big epic landscapes and you know infinite stories.”



With another film on the horizon for the detective Harriet and Emma were keen to find out what kind of evil villain Luther might take on next. “It’s a good question. No spoilers but I think it might be more than one” commented Idris.



As to what is next for the UK actor Idris revealed that his ill-fated audition for Gaston in Beauty in the Beast hasn’t put him off taking on a musical role.



“I would love to do a musical. I started off, my first semi-professional job was Guys & Dolls and I played Big Jule and I loved it. And I was the understudy for Sky Masterson, so I did the whole singing and dancing number, and I loved it.”



You can hear the full interview with Idris Elba next Monday on Magic Radio Breakfast from 6am.

