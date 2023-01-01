Zachary Levi delved into his imagination for Shazam! sequel dragon scene

Zachary Levi loved "utilising his imagination" for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

The 42-year-old star returns as Billy Batson/Shazam in the superhero sequel and relished the opportunity to be creative when his alter ego gets to fight a dragon during the picture.

Quizzed on the sequence by Collider, Zachary recalled: "Well, I first found out I was fighting a dragon when the team pitched me. Before the script was even written they had a treatment for it and I knew that we were gonna go with the Greek goddesses and the dragon, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so cool.'

"And then, what is it like to actually film fighting a dragon? Lots of blue screen, as one could imagine. Some interesting props, like, you know, there's a scene where I'm pulling on his tail, where we would have a big practical dragon tail, but it was connected to nothing, and then the rest of it's all CG'd in, you know? So that's the kind of stuff."

'The Mauritanian' star continued: "Listen, what's fun about that is, you might not have a real practical thing that you're interacting with, but you get to utilise your imagination on really, really high levels like you did when you were a kid.

"I mean, you know, you'd run around with nothing in your hands, and me and my buddies would pretend to be X-Men all the time. We had nothing, we didn't have fake claws to be Wolverine, we just pretended to have them, and your imagination is just kicking on a high level, and I love doing that."