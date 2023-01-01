Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves onboard flight that dropped '4,000 feet' due to turbulence

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves were onboard the Lufthansa flight that dropped "almost 4,000 feet" due to severe turbulence on Wednesday night.

Seven people were injured after the flight between Austin, Texas and Frankfurt, Germany experienced "severe turbulence" over Tennessee, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Washington D.C.

On Thursday, Camila revealed on Instagram that she and the Oscar-winning actor were onboard that flight.

"On Flight last night,I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," she wrote alongside a video showing food and other debris on the aircraft floor. "To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok.

"I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! @officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue…"

The Brazilian model also shared screengrabs of news articles about the flight on her Instagram Stories and added, "Yeap... this flight we were on." She also posted a video from their new flight and revealed that passengers had been warned to expect turbulence on the way out of Washington D.C.

"Just my luck," she sarcastically told viewers. "Wish me luck."