Riley Keough doesn't feel 'pressure' to continue family's musical legacy

Riley Keough was excited to explore her "personal relationship" with music while making Daisy Jones & The Six.

The actress stars as one of the lead singers of a fictional '70s band in the new TV miniseries, which is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

During an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Riley was asked whether she ever feels any "pressure" to live up to her family's musical legacy, considering she is the granddaughter of icon Elvis Presley and daughter of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley.

"I certainly wouldn't put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather's legacy, it's its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me. I'm not a musician - or I am now I guess. I've been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way," she explained.

"I've listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I've been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff. But I'd never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."

And while Riley doesn't have any desire to become a recording artist, she did admit that she enjoyed rehearsing songs with the cast.

"We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don't know, a year," the star continued.

Daisy Jones & The Six is now streaming via Prime Video.