Amanda Seyfried wants to a role in movie version of Mean Girls: The Musical

Amanda Seyfried wants to be in the movie adaptation of 'Mean Girls: The Musical'.

The 37-year-old actress made her big screen debut as Karen Smith in the 2004 comedy which serves as a parody of the high school clique system and revealed that she and her co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert are all "100 percent" interested in making cameos in the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the film.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's not really up to us anymore ... It would be nice to hang out. I just think that this legacy has just broken all records. Everything that Tina [Fey] keeps doing, just putting it in a different way with the Broadway show, so amazing.

"Who wouldn't want to be a part of it? It's nice. But all of us are 100 percent into it. Maybe the mothers of our characters? That's what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script."

Meanwhile, the 'Mamma Mia!' star recently revealed that she felt as if she didn't "belong" at the audition for the cult classic as she initially tried out for the role of Queen Bee Regina George - which eventually went to Rachel McAdams - whilst future 'Gossip Girl' actress Blake Lively unsuccessfully went up for the part of Karen.

She said: "I was in the room with Lacey and Lindsay and Blake, and I knew Lindsay and Lacey from their movies and TV, and I was just a little bit like, 'Oh my god. What do I do? I don't belong here 'cause I flew in from Pennsylvania or whatever.

"Blake I didn't know, but I just remember thinking she was so gorgeous, and I was like 'She's the perfect Karen.' 'Cause I was Regina in the room, but things happen."