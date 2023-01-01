Jessica Chastain was 'terrified' of attending CMA Awards

Jessica Chastain was "terrified" of attending the 2022 Country Music Association Awards because she didn't think she would be accepted at the bash.

While the Oscar-winning actress is frequently seen on red carpets for film and TV awards shows, she surprised fans by attending the CMA Awards in November.

She hit the red carpet with Michael Shannon and they presented an award to help promote their series George & Tammy, in which they play country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

Reflecting on attending an awards show outside of her usual industry, Chastain told Marie Claire, "I was just terrified. I was like, '(Tammy) is the first lady of country music, and here I am trying to emulate her. Are they going to run me out of town?'

"Honestly, they couldn't have been more kind, more generous, more loving. It was such a lesson in... what is it? In judging people before you meet them, I guess."

She noted that their appearance at the show made a huge impact on the promotion for George & Tammy, as views for the trailer skyrocketed.

"We did the CMAs, and then all of a sudden it (the trailer views) started going up a million a day," she shared.

In February, Chastain won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her work in George & Tammy, which debuted in December.