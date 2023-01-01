John Travolta leads tributes to Tom Sizemore

John Travolta has led tributes to his "excellent" late co-star Tom Sizemore.

Two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm, the Saving Private Ryan actor died on Friday. He was 61.

Following the news, Travolta took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to remember his former colleague, whom he appeared opposite in the 2018 crime drama Speed Kills.

"I did a film with Tom Sizemore called Speed Kills. I found him to be an excellent character actor," he wrote. "He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience (of) working with him very much. He will be missed."

In addition, directors Josh and Benny Safdie recalled how impressed they were when Sizemore auditioned for the part eventually played by Eric Bogosian in 2019's Uncut Gems.

"In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian's part at a table reading for (Uncut) Gems," they posted on Twitter. "He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details... it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP."

Elsewhere, Wendell Pierce described Sizemore as a "bon vivant and great actor", while Kim Coates shared a photo of himself with the Detroit native on the set of the 2001 war film Black Hawk Down.

"So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths... never forget our early NY night life," he added. "Good ol days. And now he's gone. So sad and sorry for that."

Sizemore is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Janelle McIntire.

He was also married to Maeve Quinlan from 1996 until their divorce in 1999.

"My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom's two sons, Jayden and Jagger," Maeve tweeted. "May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both."