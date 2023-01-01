Drew Barrymore recalls alcohol intervention following Will Kopelman divorce

Drew Barrymore has recalled the moment her friends intervened with her alcohol abuse.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times for an interview published on Sunday, The Drew Barrymore Show host shared her journey to sobriety.

Drew recounted that following her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016, her friends Barry Michels, Chris Miller, Cameron Diaz, and Nancy Juvonen noticed her increased alcohol consumption.

“He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” Drew recalled in her interview, referring to Barry’s decision to quit working with her after a decade. “It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.’”

Cameron added in a statement seeing Drew hit rock bottom was “difficult to watch… But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way.”

The television personality continued that receiving The Drew Barrymore Show offer in 2019 prompted her to step away from alcohol.

“I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.’”

However, Drew admitted she couldn’t be “some perfect Puritan” avoiding alcohol, remembering, “I kept thinking, ‘I’ll master this. I’ll figure it out.’ And finally, I just realized: ‘You’ve never mastered this, and you never will.’”

But by successfully managing her consumption, Drew said, she learned she was capable of change. She concluded, “I don’t stay stuck.”