Colin Farrell reveals 13-year-old son Henry will join him at 2023 Oscars

Colin Farrell has revealed who he invited to this year's Academy Awards.



While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview published on Friday, the Irish star revealed that he invited his 13-year-old son Henry to attend the 2023 Oscars ceremony with him.



He shared they will be wearing coordinating outfits, adding, "We're both wearing velvet tuxes."



Colin has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. The film has received nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director.



Elsewhere in the interview, the actor said he was excited to reunite with the cast and crew - including writer/director Martin McDonagh and co-stars Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan - one last time at the awards show.



"That'll be a laugh, and it'll be the last push across the line," he commented. "We'll just celebrate the day and enjoy it, and take any kind of thoughts of winning and all that stuff off the table."



Colin shares Henry with his ex-girlfriend Alicja Bachleda-Curus, his co-star in the 2009 movie Ondine. They split in 2010.



The 95th Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March.