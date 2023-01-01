Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders involved in car accident - report

Pete Davidson and his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident on Saturday evening in Beverly Hills, California.

According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star lost control while behind the wheel of a Mercedes and the car jumped a kerb, hit a fire hydrant and collided with the side of a nearby house.

Although the vehicle did not go into the property, photos of the crash site show that the impact caused significant damage to the side of the house; a small section of wooden panelling was dented and loose, while a water pipe had come away from the wall. The front lawn of the home shows deep furrowed tyre tracks.

Despite the damage, no one inside or outside of the home was injured, but the police were called to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened towards the end of a long day for the couple, which included lounging on a beach in Hawaii, flying back to Los Angeles, and Davidson presenting at the Kids' Choice Awards.

TMZ sources report the car accident did not involve drugs or alcohol, and no arrests were made.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to People that officers responded to reports of a car running into a fire hydrant on Saturday around 11pm. He confirmed Davidson was in the car but did not divulge if he was driving. He also did not confirm if Davidson's Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star was a passenger at the time of the incident.