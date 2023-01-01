Everything Everywhere All At Once dominates Independent Spirit Awards

Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the board at the Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend.

The absurdist comedy-drama, starring Michelle Yeoh, swept all seven categories it was nominated for and broke a record for the most awards given to a single film in the history of the awards show.

Its seven wins included Best Feature, Best Lead Performance for Yeoh, Best Supporting Performance for Ke Huy Quan, Best Breakthrough Performance for Stephanie Hsu and Best Screenplay and Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Yeoh called the award "so special" and said, "Thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

It was nominated for eight prizes overall, but Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis were competing against each other in the same gender-neutral supporting category.

The wins solidify the movie's frontrunner status going into the Academy Awards, which take place on 12 March.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Wells won Best First Feature for Aftersun, John Patton Ford was awarded Best First Screenplay for Emily the Criminal and Sarah Polley and the cast of Women Talking, including Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara, were honoured with the Robert Altman Award.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards took place at the Santa Monica Pier in California on Saturday.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Film

Best Feature: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Lead Performance: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Performance: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Breakthrough Performance: Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best First Feature: Aftersun

Best First Screenplay: John Patton Ford - Emily the Criminal

Best Documentary Feature: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Best International Film: Joyland

Best Cinematography: Florian Hoffmeister - Tár

Best Editing: Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All At Once

John Cassavetes Award: The Cathedral

Robert Altman Award: Women Talking

Television

Best New Scripted Series: The Bear

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: The Rehearsal

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: Pachinko.