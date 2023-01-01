Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on receiving same Oscar nomination as mother

Jamie Lee Curtis has reflected on receiving the same Oscar nomination as her mother Janet Leigh.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Sunday, the Halloween actress was asked how it felt to be nominated for the same Academy Award that Leigh was nominated for in 1961.

Leigh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Marion Crane in Psycho, while Curtis is currently nominated in the same category for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

"You know, I didn't think about that. I mean, I knew it, I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen," she said. "Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I've never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It's a beautiful link. It's a lineage link."

The 64-year-old, who didn't think she would ever be nominated for an Oscar, noted that she thought of her mother and father Tony Curtis at the recent Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where she won the Best Supporting Actress prize.

"Certainly at the SAG Awards, I thought of my parents," she added. "There they were. I wore the ring that my dad gave my mom. I found it in a drawer, and I thought, 'I'm going to wear my parents' wedding ring to the SAG Awards.' They were SAG members. It was wonderful."

Leigh passed away in 2004 at the age of 77, while Tony Curtis died in 2010 aged 85.