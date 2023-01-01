Diego Luna accepts Andor will end after second season

Diego Luna has accepted Disney+ series Andor will end after its second season.

In an interview with Variety published on Saturday, the Mexican actor insisted that he is fine with the Star Wars series - in which he plays Cassian Andor - wrapping up. He also revealed that knowing the end date for the role has greatly improved his mental wellbeing.

“What this character does in Rogue One is quite remarkable, and what we are building shows what needs to happen in someone’s life to be willing to sacrifice everything,” he told the outlet, referencing Cassian’s appearance in the 2016 Star Wars movie. “For me, this has always been a story where the people bringing change, the ones you can call heroes, are just regular people doing extraordinary things.”

Filming for Andor’s second season began last November, during the release of the show’s first season.

“There’s no time for the hangover,” the 43-year-old joked of the production schedule. “You wake up the next morning and there is always something to do.”

He continued, “This is the last season for Andor… It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health.

“But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

Season two of Andor is set to be released in 2024.