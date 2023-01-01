Everything Everywhere All At Once wins top prize at WGA Awards

Everything Everywhere All At Once scooped the top prize at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards on Sunday.

Writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert beat the likes of Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner (The Fablemans), Seth Reiss and Will Tracy (The Menu), Jordan Peele (Nope) and Todd Field (Tár) to win Best Original Screenplay.

The win, coupled with the movie's seven-prize haul at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, secured Everything Everywhere All At Once as the frontrunner for the Oscars, which will take place on 12 March.

In addition to the WGA top prize, Kwan and Scheinert have also taken home the main feature film prize at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards and Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards this award season and they are all seen as big indicators of Oscar winners.

Elsewhere at the WGA Awards, Sarah Polley won Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking and Brett Morgen won Best Documentary Screenplay for the David Bowie project Moonage Daydream.

In television, the big winners were Severance, The Bear, The White Lotus, Better Call Saul and Hacks.

The awards were hosted by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James in Los Angeles and comedian Michelle Buteau in New York.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Film

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Best Documentary Screenplay: Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgen

Television

Drama Series: Severance

Comedy Series: The Bear

New Series: Severance

Limited Series: The White Lotus

TV & New Media Motion Pictures: Honor Society

Animation: Rectify, episode of Undone

Episodic Drama: Plan and Execution, episode of Better Call Saul

Episodic Comedy: The One, the Only, episode of Hacks

Comedy/Variety – Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Comedy/Variety – Specials: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series: Inside Amy Schumer

Quiz and Audience Participation: Baking It

Daytime Drama: Days of Our Lives.