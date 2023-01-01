Keanu Reeves is desperate to play Wolverine

Keanu Reeves has always wanted to play Wolverine.



The 58-year-old actor has never regretted turning down a part in his career but revealed that he would love to portray the X-Men superhero on the big screen.



Taking part in a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session, Keanu was asked if he rued rejecting any movies and he replied: "No, but I did always want to play Wolverine."



Reeves has experience in comic book films after starring in the 2005 DC flick 'Constantine', a role he is set to reprise in an upcoming sequel.



'The Matrix' star confirmed that he had spoken with the new DC Films co-chair James Gunn about the film but did not offer any information other than saying he hopes that it gets made.



Meanwhile, Keanu found it impossible to choose when asked about the favourite film of his career.



He responded: "Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! F***, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh... I've been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can't pick just one.



"But here are a few – 'River's Edge', 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure', 'Matrix' trilogy, 'The Devil's Advocate', 'A Scanner Darkly', 'My Own Private Idaho', 'Point Break', 'John Wick'."



The 'John Wick' star also revealed that he has ambitions to star in a musical but is unsure if he has the singing skills to do so.



Reeves said: "I would love to be in a musical... but I can't sing so I'm not sure anybody else would want me in a musical... but I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream..."