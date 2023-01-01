Hayden Panettiere tears up as she talks brother Jansen's death for first time

Hayden Panettiere became emotional as she addressed her brother Jansen Panettiere's death for the first time on Monday.

The Nashville actress made an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her new movie, Scream VI.

But as part of the conversation, host Michael Strahan expressed his condolences to Hayden in light of the death of her younger sibling Jansen on 19 February.

"Thank you," Hayden responded, becoming choked up. "He's right here with me."

According to a statement issued by the Panettiere family, Jansen's sudden passing was due to an enlarged heart. He was 28.

Elsewhere in the conversation with Michael, Hayden shared her delight at reprising the part of Kirby Reed in the movie franchise, having first played the character in 2011's Scream 4.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do next. I did have to take those four years off... and thank God I did. I had to work on myself - my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health," the 33-year-old explained of taking a hiatus from Hollywood in 2016. "And then when (Scream) popped up and came back around, I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again because I hoped that Kirby was still alive.' I willed her back into existence and I called them."

Scream VI, also starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Courteney Cox, is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 10 March.