Selena Gomez asks fans to be 'kinder' amid Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez has asked fans to be "kinder" amid rumoured drama between her and Hailey Bieber.

On Sunday, the actress/singer took to her TikTok page to share a make-up tutorial in which she demonstrated how she uses products from her Rare Beauty brand.

In an accompanying caption, Selena thanked her followers for their support but also urged them to be considerate of others when writing messages on social media.

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy," she commented. "Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

The post comes amid alleged tension between Selena and model/entrepreneur Hailey - the wife of her former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Last month, the Only Murders in the Building star announced she was taking a break from social media after she was dragged into feud speculation when Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of her eyebrows.

Later, Kylie told her followers they were "reaching" and "making something out of nothing" and Selena responded by describing the gossip as "unnecessary".