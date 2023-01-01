Halle Bailey gets emotional while unveiling The Little Mermaid-inspired Barbie doll

Halle Bailey teared up while unveiling a Barbie doll created in her likeness on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer-actress offered fans the first look at the new doll, which is inspired by mermaid princess Ariel, whom she plays in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

"I have something really exciting to reveal to you all...I am gonna cry," she said, appearing emotional. "This is the new Little Mermaid doll! I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me, that's my favourite Disney character, is very surreal."

Halle went on to point out some of the features of the doll, including its auburn hair and shimmery blue outfit and tail.

"And look - she even has my mole!" the 22-year-old exclaimed. "I'm just stunned, so I don't quite know what to do with it but I'm going to steal this and take it home and hide it forever."

In the accompanying caption, Halle noted that the "little girl in me is pinching herself right now".

"I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can't believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character. brb gonna go cry now," she added.

The Little Mermaid, also starring Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, is set to be released in May.