Arnold Schwarzenegger denounces rise in antisemitism in passionate video

Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a passionate speech denouncing the increase in hate crime and antisemitism on Monday.

In a 12-minute YouTube video, Schwarzenegger addressed the increase in hate crimes and antisemitism and expressed his intention to reach individuals who may have been swayed by conspiracy theories about different races or genders.

The actor, who hails from Austria, shared his personal experiences growing up surrounded by "broken men" who "felt like losers" after World War II because they "fell for a horrible loser ideology", meaning the Nazi Party.

The ex-California Governor said, "There has never been a successful movement based on hate. Nazis? Losers. The Confederacy? Losers. The Apartheid movement? Losers - and the list goes on and on. I don't want you to be a loser. I don't want you to be weak."

The Terminator star directed his remarks towards individuals who may be involved in hate speech or movements, encouraging them to reflect on their life choices.

"Throughout history, hate has always been the easy path, the path of least resistance. I get it, it's easier to find a scapegoat for a problem than to try to make things better ourselves. But let me be clear, you will not find success at the end of that road," he continued. "You will not find fulfilment or happiness because hate burns fast and bright. It might make you feel empowered for a while but eventually consumes whatever vessel it fuels. It breaks you, it's the path of the weak."

The 75-year-old insisted he believes everyone is worth reaching out to and encouraged individuals to choose a life of strength over hatred.

Schwarzenegger has spoken openly in the past about his father being a Nazi soldier during WWII.