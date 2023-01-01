Ian McShane happy to leave John Wick action scenes to Keanu Reeves

Ian McShane is happy to leave the action sequences in John Wick to Keanu Reeves and their co-stars.

Former stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski has used his action expertise to create a high-octane franchise filled with explosions, car chases, gun and sword fights, as well as hand-to-hand combat.

While Reeves and his revolving support cast happily get involved in the films' signature stunt setpieces, McShane has no interest in his character Winston being given any.

When asked if he has ever asked Stahelski to do more action, he told Cover Media at the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere, "Oh, I don't want to do anything, leave it to them, the action! No, no, no. (Let them) get on with it. I don't want to be doing that. (Winston's job) is commenting on it."

McShane has played John Wick's friend and the manager of the Continental, a hotel for criminals, since the first film in 2014.

He told reporters at the London premiere on Monday that he and Reeves "have a good time together" making the franchise, and The Matrix star reciprocated the sentiment by praising McShane, returning co-star Laurence Fishburne, and the franchise newcomers.

Listing the highlights of making the movie, Reeves said, "I mean, the action, throwing the cars around, and then some wonderful scenes with Ian McShane, that was a beautiful day, seeing Laurence Fishburne, throwing down with Bill Skarsgard. It was lovely to work with Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen and Rina Sawayama, she's great, so it's really a great cast."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 24 March.