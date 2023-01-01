Jenna Ortega put 'foot down' over certain dialogue in Wednesday

Jenna Ortega has recalled how she put her "foot down" on the set of Wednesday over some aspects of the script.

During an interview for Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, which aired on Monday, the actress discussed how she pushed back over specific scenes and dialogue regarding the character of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show.

"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday, because it's so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show. Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense," she said, referring to Wednesday's connection with both Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

"There was a line about a dress that she has to wear for a school dance, and she said: 'Oh my God I love it. I can't believe I said that - I literally hate myself.' And I had to go, 'No.'"

Jenna noted there were instances when she bordered on "almost unprofessional" due to her changing her lines.

"The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I'd have to sit down with the writers and they would be like: 'Wait, what happened to the scene?' And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn't do certain things," the 20-year-old recounted. "I grew very, very protective of her, but you can't lead a story and have no emotional arc, because then it's boring and nobody likes you."