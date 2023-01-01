Joel McHale offers update on Community movie

Joel McHale has updated fans on the progress of the Community movie.

While speaking to the New York Post for an interview published on Monday, the actor/comedian revealed that production on the upcoming spinoff film has been scheduled.

"We're planning on shooting it this summer," he told the outlet. "I know the outline for the script (and) it's on track now to happen. Peacock has given us the money."

The 51-year-old added, "We still are all kind of like, 'Can you believe this is actually happening?'"

Joel, who played Jeff Winger in the original sitcom from 2009 until 2015, is expected to reprise the role in the movie

Elsewhere in the conversation, the actor promoted his new Fox sitcom Animal Control.

"I thought maybe someone had done it, but they hadn't," he said of the show. "I was like, 'That's a good sign that it seems like this could have and should have been done. Let's be the first ones to do it!'"