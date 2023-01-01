Anthony Anderson to lead Public Defenders pilot episode

Anthony Anderson has been set to lead the pilot for upcoming series Public Defenders.

Deadline announced on Tuesday the Black-ish actor had agreed to star in Public Defenders, an ABC comedy series ordered for a pilot episode.

The show would follow four “inexperienced” public defenders trying to keep their clients out of jail, while navigating their first defendants, the court system, and a jamming copy machine, according to a logline.

Marshall (played by Anthony), heads the team as deputy-in-charge, with a goal to “transform his deputies into cutthroat defense attorneys”.

Randall Einhorn has been set to direct the pilot episode, written by Eddie Quintana. Liz Astrof has signed on as a showrunner.

Anthony, Randall, Eddie, and Liz have all been named as executive producers, alongside Mary Viola and Corey Marsh for Wonderland Sound and Vision and Artists First’s E Brian Dobbins.

No production schedule, other confirmed cast, or release date for the series has been announced. Public Defenders would be produced for 20th Television.