Halle Bailey and Antonio Banderas to present at 2023 Oscars

Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, and others have signed on as presenters for this year’s Oscars.

In a press release published by ABC on Tuesday, the latest line-up of presenters for the 95th Academy Awards were announced.

According to the release, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver have been set to present at the 2023 Oscars televised awards ceremony.

The newly-revealed presenters join their previously-announced castmates, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, and Donnie Yen.

The presenters have signed on to hand out the awards on 12 March at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles. ABC has acquired the rights to stream the awards show live from 5pm Pacific Time.

Oscars showrunners and executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney, have promised to continue announcing talent for the show in the coming weeks. Jimmy Kimmel has been set to host.