Christine Taylor recalls how she and Ben Stiller found their 'way back' to each other

Christine Taylor has explained why she and Ben Stiller reunited after their three-year separation.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, The Brady Bunch Movie star revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic helped her and her estranged husband get back together after three years apart.

"You know, we got married very quickly after meeting each other. We knew each other six months, got engaged, we were married within a year, and then had Ella the next year," Christine recounted. "Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both sort of started to grow in different directions. And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."

Christine and Ben announced their separation in May 2017 after 17 years of marriage. In the interview, she explained that they reached "this impasse" where they needed to figure out what was best for them at that time.

"That time apart for each of us to sort of get to know who we are... I think we have these growth spurts even as adults," she shared. "And I feel like we needed just some time to figure that out."

Christine explained that she and Ben "always stayed a family unit" with their two teenagers and they chose to all live together during the lockdown in 2020.

"We found this way back. We had so much time to talk," Christine said of lockdown. "There were no other distractions. It was a really special time for us, for the family, you know, it just happened organically."

Christine and Ben, who married in 2000, share two children: 20-year-old Ella and 17-year-old Quinlin.